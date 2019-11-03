Wild's Marcus Foligno: Scores second goal of year
Foligno lit the lamp and had five hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to St. Louis.
Foligno registered his second goal of the season with a nice re-direct in the slot that opened the scoring early in the first period. A bottom-six player and key penalty-killer for the Wild, Foligno has two goals and six points in 14 games this season.
