Foligno scored a pair of goals -- once on the power play -- on five shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime victory over the Senators.

Foligno opened the scoring less than four minutes into the game, jamming home a rebound in the paint for his third goal of the year. His second goal, a power-play effort midway through the middle frame, tied the game at 4-4. The 30-year-old Foligno is off to a nice start offensively with four goals and four assists through nine games.