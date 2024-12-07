Foligno posted an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Foligno has three helpers, eight shots on net and 13 hits over his last four contests. That's come with a slightly larger role on the Wild's second line, something that's likely to last while both Mats Zuccarello (lower body) and Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) are out. Foligno is now at 10 points, 21 shots on net, 93 hits, 13 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 26 outings overall, giving him some fantasy appeal in formats that reward his heavy play.