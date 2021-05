Foligno registered an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 6-5 win over the Golden Knights.

Foligno set up Jonas Brodin's tally at 18:54 of the third period. The 29-year-old Foligno has racked up 10 goals and 13 assists through 34 contests this season. The physical winger has added 99 hits, 40 PIM, 33 shots on net and a plus-21 rating. He's meshed well with Joel Eriksson Ek and Jordan Greenway as one of the Wild's most effective forward lines.