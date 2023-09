Foligno signed a four-year, $16 million contract extension with the Wild on Friday,

It's been a busy day for the Wild -- they also signed Mats Zuccarello to a two-year extension earlier in the day. Foligno had seven goals, 14 assists, 237 hits and 97 PIM in 65 games last season. He should play in a bottom-six role while providing mostly physical play.