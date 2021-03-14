Foligno (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Coyotes, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Foligno left Friday's win over the Coyotes after just 4:20 of ice time, and now he'll miss his third game of the season. His next chance to return is the series finale against the Coyotes on Tuesday. Luke Johnson will enter the lineup in a bottom-six role until Foligno returns.