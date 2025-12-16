Foligno (lower body) is expected to be activated off injured reserve and make his return to the lineup for Tuesday's home game versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Foligno last suited up Nov. 26 in Chicago, as he's missed nine games in a row due to his lower-body injury. The veteran winger operated on the third line and worked with the No. 2 power-play unit during Tuesday's morning skate. Marcus Johansson (lower body) will come out of the lineup in correspondence with Foligno's return.