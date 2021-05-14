Foligno had a goal and an assist with two shots in Thursday's 7-3 loss to St. Louis.

The Wild actually built a 3-0 lead in the first period, thanks in no small part to the efforts of Foligno. He set up Ryan Suter's goal to make it 2-0 just over four minutes into the game, then he batted a puck out of mid-air late in the frame for the three-goal cushion. It was Foligno's 11th goal in 39 games this season, matching his 59-game total from 2019-20.