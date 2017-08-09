Wild's Marcus Foligno: Still in pursuit of new deal
Foligno, a restricted free agent, is the last player the Wild will need to sign ahead of the 2017-18 season.
The Sabres sent Foligno packing -- along with Tyler Ennis and a 2018 third-round pick -- in a late-June trade for Jason Pominville, Marco Scandella and a fourth-round draft choice for next year. Minnesota killed off 83 percent of its penalties last season (good for eighth in the league) but Foligno should bolster that unit even more. Assuming he's given around 15 minutes of ice time per contest -- the same level of playing time he'd had in his native Buffalo -- Foligno should be able to hover around the mid 20s for a point total this coming season.
