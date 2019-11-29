Play

Foligno (lower body) remains out Friday against Ottawa, according to Jessi Pierce's NHL.com game preview.

Foligno hasn't dressed since Nov. 7 and was deemed week-to-week soon after that date. More than three weeks have now passed since he last played, and Foligno still remains sidelined by the injury. Until an update comes on his health, expect Foligno to remain sidelined.

