Foligno (lower body) isn't expected to be available for Friday's game versus the Stars, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

With Foligno on the shelf, Smith believes Adam Beckman may be promoted from the minors and slot into the lineup against Dallas. Foligno, who's picked up 15 points and a whopping 157 hits through 44 contests this campaign, can be considered day-to-day for now.