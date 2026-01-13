Foligno scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two PIM, doled out three hits and went minus-2 in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

Foligno has two goals and two assists over his last seven games for his best stretch of offense this season. While his tally Monday came on the power play, it was his first goal with the man advantage since 2021-22, as he rarely sees time in that situation. He's at six points, 39 shots on net, 36 PIM, 119 hits, 36 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 37 contests overall.