Foligno recorded an assist and a team-high seven hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Foligno played his usual physical game and added a secondary helper on Joel Eriksson Ek's first-period tally. The 29-year-old Foligno has 17 points, 72 hits, 33 PIM, 25 shots on goal and a plus-14 rating through 26 appearances. The assist was his first point in three games since he returned from an undisclosed injury.