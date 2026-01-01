Foligno tallied a goal, put two shots on net and dished out two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Foligno helped spark Minnesota's late comeback Wednesday as he put the Wild within one just under seven minutes into the final period of regulation. The twine finder was his first of the season, which was a sight for sore eyes for him after he tallied 14 goals through 77 regular-season games a year ago. While his offensive output has lagged behind this season with just three points and 30 shots on goal through 31 games, he used Wednesday's game to secure his 14th straight campaign with 100-plus hits. If Foligno can put together a point streak, he could hold some sneaky streaming value in deep fantasy leagues that value banger stats with his consistent bundle of hits.