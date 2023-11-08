Foligno registered three hits and one shot on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

The assistant captain recorded 13:32 minutes of ice time Tuesday night to go along with three hits. In his past seven games, Foligno has five points (two goals and three assists). The 32-year-old is known for his leadership and physical play, as he's recorded 16 hits in this span while only being in the penalty box once. Foligno will continue to get opportunities here and there on the power play if need be.