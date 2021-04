Foligno scored a goal on two shots and added a pair of hits in a 6-3 win over the Sharks on Saturday.

Foligno lit the lamp for the second time in the last three games, driving to the net to convert a Joel Eriksson Ek feed on the doorstep 12 minutes into the first period. It was the ninth goal of the year for Foligno, who has produced a point in four of his last five contests.