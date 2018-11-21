Wild's Marcus Foligno: Toughing out injury
Foligno (leg) is confident that he will play Wednesday night against the Senators, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Considering Foligno was merely day-to-day with his injury and declares himself ready to play, Wild fans can expect him out there again on the fourth line, reprising his role as a penalty-killing specialist. However, you'll have to ask yourself if a forward with just four points through 21 games is even worth owning in the first place. We're guessing there are better options unless you play in an absurdly deep league.
