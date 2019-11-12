General Manager Bill Guerin said Monday that Foligno (lower body) is considered week-to-week, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Foligno missed Saturday's game against the Coyotes, and was originally considered day-to-day with the injury. As evidenced by this news, the injury seems a bit more serious than originally thought, and he's likely a long shot for Tuesday's game against the Kings. This is a tough break for the veteran, who has started his campaign strong, posting two goals and six points through the first 16 games.