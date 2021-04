Foligno scored a goal on his only shot and added an assist, five hits and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

The loss can't be pinned on Foligno, who helped the Wild build a 3-1 lead midway through the second period. The veteran forward has three goals and six points over his last six games as he looks for a big finish to an injury-marred campaign.