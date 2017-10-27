Foligno chipped in a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.

Foligno potted the game's first goal just 4:56 in and helped bookend the scoring for the hosts by assisting on a Jonas Brodin tally 6:11 into the third period to make it 6-2. The Buffalo native contributed multiple points in a game for the first time this season despite seeing his second-lowest ice time total with just 12:45.