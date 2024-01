Foligno tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 victory over Washington.

Foligno extended Minnesota's lead to 2-0 early in the opening frame, snagging the puck out of midair before stuffing it past Darcy Kuemper. He'd add a second point with an assist on Joel Eriksson Ek's third-period marker. Foligno came into the contest with just two points (a goal and an assist) in his prior eight games. Overall, the 32-year-old winger is up to eight goals and 19 points through 44 outings this season.