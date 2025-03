Foligno (upper body) isn't expected to return Wednesday versus Seattle, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Foligno also missed Monday's 3-1 win over Los Angeles. He has 11 goals, 22 points, 66 PIM and 219 hits in 67 appearances in 2024-25. Foligno is day-to-day, so his next chance to return will come Saturday versus Buffalo.