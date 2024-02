Foligno (illness) isn't expected to play Wednesday versus Chicago, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Foligno also missed Minnesota's 3-2 loss to Anaheim on Jan. 27, which was the Wild's last game before the All-Star break. He has eight goals, 19 points, 129 hits and 30 blocks in 45 outings in 2023-24. The Wild aren't expected to adjust their lineup Wednesday, so Jon Merrill is set to dress for the second straight contest.