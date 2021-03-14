Foligno (undisclosed) will be sidelined "at least a few weeks," Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Foligno sustained the injury Friday against the Coyotes, and it seems like he'll miss at least the remainder of March, though the exact nature of his injury is yet to be revealed. The 29-year-old Buffalo native has played the best hockey of his career this season, as his 16 points through 23 games have Foligno just nine points from matching last year's career high. He's also just one point from hitting the milestone mark of 200 for his career.