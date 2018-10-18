Wild's Marcus Foligno: Will be monitored ahead of road trip
Foligno is dealing with an illness and Wild coach Bruce Boudreau is trying to determine if the winger will accompany the team to Dallas for Friday's clash with the Stars.
"He was feeling a little under the weather," Boudreau said Wednesday. "We'll reevaluate before we get on the plane." Fortunately, it appears that fantasy owners depending on Foligno will be informed of his status well in advance of Minnesota's next game. This might be a moot point, though, as Foligno likely has drawn fractional ownership rates in fantasy. After all, he's been held without a point through the first six games of the 2018-19 season and is only averaging 10:35 of ice time.
