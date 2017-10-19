Foligno (face) told reporters he will be back in action against Winnipeg on Friday.

Foligno -- who was injured in a bout with Blackhawks' John Hayden -- slots back into the lineup after just a one-game absence. The winger will sport a full cage for the next two weeks, but should otherwise be back to 100 percent.

