Foligno (lower body) will accompany the Wild on the road this week, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Minnesota visits New Jersey on Tuesday and plays in Philadelphia on Thursday. It's unclear at this time when Foligno, who has missed the past three games, will be ready to return. He has accounted for 19 points, 67 shots on net, 191 hits and 60 PIM in 53 contests this campaign.