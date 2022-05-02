Foligno (lower body) expects to be able to play through his injury for Game 1 against the Blues on Monday, telling reporters, "It's the playoffs. It'd feel wrong sitting out," Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Foligno hasn't officially been cleared by the team for Monday's matchup but it certainly sounds like the winger will be on the ice. The Buffalo native is coming off a career year in which he set new personal bests in goals (23), assists (19) and ice time (16:25 per game). If he does suit up, Foligno figures to fill a third-line role and should be capable of offering decent mid-range fantasy production.