Foligno will miss Thursday's game against Vancouver because of a lower-body injury, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Foligno also missed four straight games from Feb. 15-21 with a lower-body issue, but it's not clear if that's related to his current injury. He has four goals and 15 points in 48 contests this season. The 31-year-old hasn't recorded a point in his last 10 outings.