Foligno (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Nashville, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Foligno missed Monday's game against the Canadiens due to an illness, and he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive matchup ahead of the Olympic break Wednesday. Tyler Pitlick will likely remain in the lineup against the Predators, while Foligno's next chance to return to action for the Wild will be Feb. 26 against the Avalanche.