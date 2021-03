Johansson (upper body) will be activated from injured reserve for Monday's game versus the Ducks, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Johansson will return to the lineup after missing the last 16 games. The 30-year-old skated with Joel Eriksson Ek and Jordan Greenway during Sunday's morning skate, and he's expected to stay in that role Monday. The Swedish winger has put up two goals and an assist through 11 appearances this year.