Johansson (upper body) is on the ice for warmups and is expected to suit up in Wednesday's game against Vegas, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old missed the past two games with the upper-body issue, but as evidenced by this news, the injury wasn't long term. Johansson will return for Thursday's game on the third line, as he's produced 14 points in 31 games this season. Johansson will replace Kevin Fiala (undisclosed) in the lineup for the contest.