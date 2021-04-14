Johansson registered a pair of assists and one shot in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Arizona.

Johansson set up a pair of Mats Zuccarello goals on the power play, including a perfect 2-on-1 feed to open the scoring late in the first period. Johansson has produced five points in his last five games, but he hasn't been fantasy viable since departing Washington following the 2016-17 campaign.