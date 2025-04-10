Johansson scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 8-7 overtime win over the Sharks.

Johansson made an early impact, tying the game at 1-1 in the first period. The winger was down on the third line Wednesday following the returns of Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) and Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body). That shift in usage will hurt Johansson's scoring in the last week of the season, and he doesn't make up for it with production in other areas. While he has seven points over his last eight games, he may struggle to close out 2024-25. He's managed 10 goals, 32 points, 114 shots on net, 45 hits and a minus-8 rating across 69 outings this season.