Johansson (upper body) won't play Wednesday against the Avalanche, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Per coach Dean Evason, the team is keeping Johansson out of the lineup to get him fully healthy, but it sounds like the Swedish forward is nearing a return. When Johansson comes back -- which could be as soon as Friday against the Kings -- he'll look to bounce back from a disappointing start that saw him total only three points through 11 games.