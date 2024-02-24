Johansson notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Johansson's offense has been missing in action lately -- this was just his second assist over his last 10 games. The 33-year-old has maintained a middle-six role through the dry spell, but his December surge is a distant memory now. Johansson has 26 points, 87 shots on net, 31 hits and a minus-11 rating over 57 contests. With little in the way of non-scoring production, Johansson's tough to roster when he isn't generating offense.