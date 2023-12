Johansson recorded a pair of assists in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Johansson helped out on goals by Matt Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek early in the second period. With three helpers over his last two contests, Johansson is moving past his 10-game point drought that spanned most of November. The 33-year-old forward is up to 11 points, 37 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-2 rating through 25 outings. He's unlikely to see more than middle-six usage with some power-play time.