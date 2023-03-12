Johansson scored a goal on two shots, dished a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Johansson set up a Frederick Gaudreau goal late in the second period before scoring one of his own early in the third. Through five contests since rejoining the Wild at the trade deadline, Johansson has a goal, two helpers, 11 shots on net and a plus-3 rating. The 32-year-old Swede is up to 31 points, 106 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 65 outings between the Wild and the Capitals this season.