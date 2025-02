Johansson chipped in two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Detroit on Saturday.

Johansson had a hand in third-period goals by Matt Boldy and Marcus Foligno to erase a 3-1 lead for the Red Wings. The 34-year-old Johansson didn't have a point in seven games going into Saturday's matchup. He has accounted for five goals and 18 points through 48 appearances this campaign.