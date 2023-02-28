Johansson (illness) was traded from Washington to Minnesota in exchange for a third-round pick Tuesday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Johansson has drawn into 60 games with the Capitals this season, picking up 13 goals, 28 points and 95 shots on net over that span. He'll likely fill a middle-six role for the Wild, and he could see some second unit power-play time with his new squad as well.