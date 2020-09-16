The Sabres traded Johansson to the Wild in exchange for Eric Staal on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Johansson had a mediocre season with Buffalo in 2019-20, notching nine goals and 30 points while posting a minus-12 rating in 60 regular-season games, but he'll provide Minnesota with a much-needed boost of speed up front in 2020-21. Plus, he was forced to play out of position at center with the Sabres, so if the Wild shift him back to his natural spot on the wing, he could have much more success next year. The 29-year-old Swede will likely slot into a top-six role while also seeing ample time on one of Minnesota's power-play units next campaign.