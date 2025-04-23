Johansson logged an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.
Johansson set up a Mats Zuccarello tally in the first period, which stood as the game-winner. Johansson had nine points over the last 11 contests of the regular season, wrapping up the year at 34 points in 72 appearances. The 34-year-old is filling a middle-six role and may generate some depth offense, but he adds little to the mix aside from points and shots on net.
More News
-
Wild's Marcus Johansson: One of each Tuesday•
-
Wild's Marcus Johansson: Bends twine in high-scoring win•
-
Wild's Marcus Johansson: Supplies assist in Friday's loss•
-
Wild's Marcus Johansson: Three points on Broadway•
-
Wild's Marcus Johansson: Nets lone goal in loss•
-
Wild's Marcus Johansson: Good to go Saturday•