Johansson scored a goal in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Johansson provided an insurance tally in the third period. He has a point in each of the last two games after going seven contests without getting on the scoresheet. The veteran winger is at 11 goals, 30 points, 107 shots on net and a minus-14 rating through 76 outings overall. Johansson continues to play in a middle-six role.