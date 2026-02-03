Johansson supplied two assists in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over Montreal.

Johansson recorded the primary helper on Joel Eriksson Ek's goal just 38 seconds into regulation before later feeding the puck up the ice to Brock Faber for the game-tying goal. With the pair of helpers, Johansson is up to 24 assists, 37 points and 78 shots on net through 52 games this season. Monday's multi-point game was the 16-year NHL veteran's first of the calendar year after posting strong offensive totals in December. If he can find a fraction of that pace down the stretch of the regular season, he has a chance to record the second 50-plus-point campaign of his career. Johansson is a solid streaming option in deep fantasy leagues while he holds a role in Minnesota's top six.