Johansson logged an assist and five shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Johansson has just three helpers over seven contests. The 34-year-old has 19 points, 82 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-1 rating over 51 appearances. Johansson continues to play in a second-line role as a a depth scorer, but his lack of physical play doesn't help his case for fantasy.