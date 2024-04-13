Johansson provided a power-play assist, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Johansson has a goal and an assist over 14 games since he returned from a lower-body injury in mid-March. The 33-year-old has held down a middle-six role and power-play time, but he's not doing much with those assignments. For the season, he's at 29 points, 106 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-15 rating through 75 outings. He's in danger of missing the 30-point mark for the second time in three years.