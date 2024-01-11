Johansson (illness) took line rushes in warmups, indicating he'll play Wednesday versus the Stars, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Johansson should be good to play in his usual top-six role. The winger has been solid lately with eight points, including three on the power play, over his last 10 contests.
