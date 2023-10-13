Johansson (upper body) cleared all his tests after suffering an injury in Thursday's opening game, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
The Wild will wait to see how he feels before deciding if he is healthy enough to play against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, but the good news is that he is day-to-day at worst. Johansson was a plus-1 with one blocked shot in 12:03 of action in a 2-0 victory over Florida on Thursday.
