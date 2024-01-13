Johansson scored a goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Johansson tallied 51 seconds into the second period, breaking the ice after a scoreless opening frame. The 33-year-old winger had a strong December, but his offense has stalled out with just two goals over six outings in January. For the season, Johansson is at six goals, 22 points, 68 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 41 appearances.