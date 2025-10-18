Johansson scored a goal in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Capitals.

Johansson was able to score against one of his former teams, but the rest of his Wild teammates couldn't get anything going. The 35-year-old has started the year in a top-six role, earning three points, four shots on net, four hits and a plus-1 rating over five appearances. Johansson doesn't have a ton of upside, but he can push for 30-plus points while adding little in the way of non-scoring production.